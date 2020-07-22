Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to declare the 10th or SSC exam result soon, most probably within a week’s time, according to several reports. The board has been silent on the official result date though.

The result, once declared, will be available on the official website, mahresult.nic.in. The result will be available at several other websites, hscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com.

The board had declared the 12th result on July 17 in which students had scored a pass percentage of 90.66%. This was an improvement of around 5 percentage points compared to 2019. The board generally declares the 10th result a week after the 12th result.

In 2019, the board had declared the 10th result on July 8, 2019. A total of 16.36 lakh students had registered for this years Maharashtra SSC exam out of which 16.18 lakh students actually appeared for the examination.

The students had managed to score a pass percentage of 77.1% in 2019. Girls outperformed boys with 82.82% of girls passing the SSC exam compared to 72.18% of boys.

How to check MSBSHSE 10th SSC result: