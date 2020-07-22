Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared the 2020 SSLC Revaluation result today, July 22. All the students who had applied for the papers to be re-evaluated, can check the result on the official website, keralapareekshabhavan.in.

The board had declared the SSLC 2020 result on June 30. The pass percentage this year for the Kerala SSLC 2020 exam was 98.82%. This is an improvement of around 0.7 percentage points compared to 2019 when the pass percentage was 98.11%. Pathanamthitta district topped the district list with 99.7% students passing the exam.

The students who were not satisified with the marks had an option to get their papers revaluated. The window to apply for the re-evaluation was from July 2 to July 7. The result for the same was released today.

Here is the direct link to check the Kerala SSLC revaluation result.