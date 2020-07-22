Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the release of the 2020 Combined Medical Services Exam (CMSE) notification, according to NDTV. The notification will now be released on July 29, adds the report,

The notification will be released on the official website, upsc.gov.in, and the application process will be conducted on upsconline.nic.in.

Earlier it was reported that the CMSE notification will be released today based on the calendar released by the Commission earlier in the month. The last day to apply according to the earlier schedule was August 11 but even that is expected to be postponed by a week.

This is the second time the 2020 CMSE notification release has been postponed. The CMSE 2020 notification was initially scheduled to be released on April 8 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown.

CMSE examination is conducted annually for recruitment of MBBS doctors. The CMSE recruitment process will be conducted in two phases: Computer based preliminary test followed by an Interview. Computer based examination that will have two Papers, each Paper carrying a maximum of 250 marks.