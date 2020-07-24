Central Seal Allocation Board (CSAB) has decided to follow IITs decision to relax the eligibility criteria for admissions to various NIT and CFTI engineering colleges for this year. The decision was announced on Thursday by the HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Twitter.

Candidates will be admitted based on JEE Main scores and passing the 12th exam is enough to be eligible to appear for the admission process.

JEE Main 2020 qualified candidates will now only need to obtain a passing certificate in class XII examination irrespective of the marks obtained. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 23, 2020

Last week the HRD Minister had announced a similar decision for IIT admission in which he had said that the IITs this year will admit students based on JEE Advanced scores and passing the 12th exam would make candidates eligible to appear for the admission process.

This is the one-time measure taken due to the disruptions caused to various board examination due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. Many boards had to cancel the exam partially due to the pandemic situation.

Students generally need to score at least 75% in 12th board exam or be in the top 20th percentile to be eligible for admissions to IITs, NITs, and CFTIs. This is apart from the JEE Main or JEE Advanced scores which are used for admission purposes for centrally affiliated engineering colleges.

JEE Main April exam had to be postponed this year due to the COVID-19 situation and is now scheduled to be conducted in the month of September. JEE Main exam is conducted twice in a year, once in January and once in April. Candidates have the option to appear in either one or both the exams and the best score will be considered for the admission purpose.