Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Examination (GBSHSE) will declare the SSC or 10th class result for the year 2020 on July 28, according to reports. All the students who had appeared for the examination can check the result for the 10th class on the official website, gbshse.gov.in.

The exam results for the 10th board exam will be coming out at 4.00 pm on the official website, according to reports.

In 2019, the board had declared the result on May 21. The pass percentage was at 92.7% which was an improvement compared to 2018. Girls had outperformed boys with 92.64% compared to 92.31% by boys.

This year the results have been delayed due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the result lockdown. The mark sheet for the exam will be distributed later, reports NDTV.

The board has already declared the 12th result on June 26. The students had scored a pass percentage of 86.83%. This is a decrease of around 3 percentage points compared to 2019.

How to check Goa SSC Results