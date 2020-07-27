Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to declare the 10th or SSC exam result this week, according to several reports and based on a statement made by the Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad earlier this month. The board has not yet released an official result date though.

The result, once declared, will be available on the official website, mahresult.nic.in. The result will be available at several other websites, hscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com.

This year the board exam for the 10th was disrupted due to the COVID-19 lockdown because of which the Geography exam had to be cancelled. The marks of the Geography exam will be based on the marks of the remaining subjects.

In 2019, the board had declared the 10th result on July 8, 2019. The students had managed to score a pass percentage of 77.1% in 2019. Girls outperformed boys with 82.82% of girls passing the SSC exam compared to 72.18% of boys.

How to check MSBSHSE 10th SSC result:

Log on to the board’s official website. Click on the link for the Maharashtra 2020 10th result. Enter all the details requested and click on ‘Submit.’ Your marks will be displayed and you can print them out.

The board has already declared the 12th result on July 17 in which students had scored a pass percentage of 90.66%. This was an improvement of around 5 percentage points compared to 2019. The board generally declares the 10th result a week after the 12th result.