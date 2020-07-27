Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to declare the 12th board examination result for 2020 today, July 27, reports Times of India. Last week reports were suggesting that the result will be declared in August; however, it seems like the students will not have to wait so much for the result.

Once the result is declared, it will be available on the official website, mpresults.nic.in, for students to check their scores for the exam.

It was expected that the board will be declaring the 12th result within a few weeks after declaring the 10th board exam result. More than 8 lakh students had appeared for the 12th exam from the state, says the report.

The board had declared the 10th on July 4 in which the students had scored a pass percentage of 62.84%. Girls scored a pass percentage of 65.87% and have outdone the boys who have secured a pass percentage of 60.09%.

This year the examination process was disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. A few subjects scheduled to be conducted in the month of March had to be postponed due to the lockdown. These subjects were conducted in the month of June.

MP Board had declared the 10th and 12th board exam result in 2019 on May 5. The class 12th students scored a pass percentage of 72.37%. The stream-wise pass percentage for 12th class for Humanities was 70.5%, Science 72.64%, Commerce 77.05%, Agriculture 68.45%, Fine Arts 86.27%, and Home Science 79.6%.

How to access the 2020 MPBSE 12th class result: