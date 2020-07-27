Chhattisgarh government has decided to cancel all the entrance exams conducted for admissions for various professional courses for the academic year 2020-21. All the admissions now will be done based on the marks from the previous academic qualification, reports NDTV.

An order for the same was issued by the state’s Skill Development and Technical Education department. The exams which have gotten cancelled for this year include Pre-Engineering Test (PET), Pre-Pharmacy Test (PPhT), Pre Polytechnic Test (PPT) and Pre-Masters of Computer Application (PMCA).

The decision was taken due to the COVID-19 situation, said the notification. It said that the admission for various courses for engineering, pharmacy, diploma in engineering, MCA will be based on the marks obtained in the previous academic qualification.

The report says that students from other states who were previously admitted for BE and MCA courses based on performance in the JEE Mains and NIMCET examinations would also be given admission based on the performance in previous academic qualification.

All the admission process will be conducted online and details for the same will be issued in the near future by the state Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), adds the report.

The state has registered more than 7600 cases of COVID-19 with more than 40 deaths until Sunday. The nationwide figure crossed the 14.3 lakh figure on Sunday with more than 32.8 thousand deaths reported.