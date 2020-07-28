Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Examination (GBSHSE) will be announcing the SSC or 10th class result today, July 28. All the students who had appeared for the examination can check the result for the 10th class on the official website, gbshse.gov.in.

The exam results for the 10th board exam will be coming out at 4.00 pm on the official website, according to reports.

This year the results have been delayed due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown. The mark sheet for the exam will be distributed later, reports NDTV.

In 2019, the board had declared the result on May 21. The pass percentage was at 92.7% which was an improvement compared to 2018. Girls had outperformed boys with 92.64% compared to 92.31% by boys.

How to check Goa SSC Results

Visit the GBSHSE official website - gbshse.org, gbshse.gov.in The home page will automatically direct to results section. Check your results using student enrollment number and download the same for future reference.

The board has already declared the 12th result on June 26. The students had scored a pass percentage of 86.83%. This is a decrease of around 3 percentage points compared to 2019.