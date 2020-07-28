Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to declare the 10th or SSC exam result tomorrow, July 29, at around 1.00 pm, reports NDTV. The outlet claims that the information is through a source; however, no official confirmation of the same has been issued by the board.

The result, once declared, will be available on the official website, mahresult.nic.in. The result will be available at several other websites including maharashtraeducation.com.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding the 10th result since the 12th result was announced on July 17. This is the first date, though speculative, of the 10th result in the state. The 12th students had scored a pass percentage of 90.66%.

In 2019, the board had declared the 10th result on July 8, 2019. A total of 16.36 lakh students had registered for this years Maharashtra SSC exam out of which 16.18 lakh students actually appeared for the examination.

This year the exam was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A few subjects had to be postponed initially which were cancelled later due to the persisting situation of the pandemic. All students will be awarded average marks for the subjects which were cancelled.

How to check MSBSHSE 10th SSC result: