Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has announced the result for the KIITEE 2020 entrance examination result today, July 30. All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website, kittee.kiit.ac.in.

The exam is an online examination for admissions to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by the institute. Now the result has been declared and can be checked by all the participants.

Here is the direct link to check the KIITEE 2020 result.

All the candidates have to enter the application number and date of birth on the result page to access their scores. The counselling details will be released soon on the official website.

How to check KIITEE 2020 result: