Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) Tamil Nadu has declared the Plus One or 11th class result today along with the Plus Two re-sit examination result. Both the results was released at 9.30 am as reported earlier and is available on the official website, tnresults.nic.in.

Students have managed to score a pass percentage of 96% this year on the Plus One exam, reports Times of India. Girls scored a pass percentage of 97.5% and performed better than boys who scored 94.4%. The overall pass percentage has improved by 1 percentage points.

Here is the direct link to check the TN Plus One result.

Tamil Nadu Education Minister K. A. Sengottaiyan had said on Twitter yesterday that the Plus One result will be released today. The information regarding the SSLC or 10th examination is expected to be released in the next few days.

The board has already declared the Plus Two or class 12th examination result on July 16. Students had secured a pass percentage of 92.3% with girls having performed better than boys. Girls secured a pass percentage of 94.8% and boys had scored a pass percentage of 89.41%,

How to check TN Plus One result: