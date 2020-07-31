Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has postponed the GUJCET 2020 admit card release date. The examination will be conducted on August 24 instead of the earlier scheduled date which fell in the month of July.

The admit card issuance has also been postponed and now will be released after August 7. The admit card will be issued at least 10 days before the exam.

The Board has also started accepting new applications for the exam for students who missed out on applying on the first instance and the last day to apply is August 7.

The admit card will be available on the official website, gseb.org and gujcet.gseb.org.

GUJCET 2020 exam is conducted for admissions to degree engineering and pharmacy courses provided by institutions in the state of Gujarat. Indian Express reports that around 1.25 lakh have applied to appear for the exam this year of which 75.5 thousand are for non-medical stream and almost 50 thousand for the medical stream.

The board generally conducts the exam in the month of March and the result is declared along with the HSC Science stream result. This year GUJCET 2020 exam is yet to be conducted due to the COVID-19 lockdown.