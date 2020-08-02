Karnataka SSCL or 10th class result is expected to be declared in the next few days. This is based on a statement made by Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar in June last week where he had said that the SSLC result will be declared in the first week of August.

Once the result is declared, students can access the result and scored on the official website, karresults.nic.in.

This year the state could not conduct the SSLC exam on its original scheduled in March-April due to the COVID-19 disruption and thus had conducted the exam from June 25 to July 4. More than 8 lakh students appeared for the SSLC exam this year.

In 2019, the state had declared the SSLC on April 30. The pass percentage in 2019 was at 73.7 percentage. Of the 8,41,666 students who appeared for the Karnataka SSLC exams, 8,25,468 students cleared them.

The Pre-University result of the state has already been declared on July 14. The students have managed to score a pass percentage of 69.2% and girls had performed better than boys.

How to check Karnataka SSLC 2020 results