Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has started the application process for the CRP for Probationary Officer and Management Trainee (PO/MT) X examination today. All the candidates who are interested in appearing for the exam can apply now on the official website, ibps.in.

The CRP X PO/MT 2020 recruitment process is being conducted to fill 1,167 vacancies for 11 participating banks. The last day to apply to participate in the recruitment process is August 26, 2020. The preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 3, October 10, and October 11, and the Main exam will be conducted on November 28.

The candidates must be above 20 years old and not above 30 years to be eligible to apply for the exam. There are relaxations for reserved candidates in upper age limit. Interested candidates must have a graduate degree from any stream to be eligible to apply for the exam.

The canddiates have to go through three rounds of recruitment process. The first is a preliminary exam consisting of 100 marks online exam with questions on English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. The duration of the exam is 60 min.

The candidates who clear the exam will be eligible to appear for the Main exam of 3 hours’ duration and of 200 marks. The final stage of the exam is an interview round for candidates who clear the Main exam.

Here is the direct link to access the IBPS PO/MT 2020 notification.

Here is the direct link to start the application process.

Interested candidates are suggested to go through the notification carefully for more information on qualification, eligibility, reservation policy, application and selection process among other details before proceeding with the application.