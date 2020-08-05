Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the call letter for the recruitment exams for various positions on its official website, ibps.in. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the exam scheduled for August 12 can download the call letter from the official website, ibps.in.

The exam is being conducted for a total number of 29 vacancies for 11 positions and the application process was conducted in the month of June 2020.

Here is the direct link to download the IBPS call letter.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill roles of Professor, Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, Faculty Research Associate, Research Associate, Hindi Officer, Linux and Windows Analyst Programmer, IT Administrator, and Programming Assistant.

The selection process for Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor will involve Group Exercises, Presentation Exercise and Interview. For Faculty Research Associate, Research Associate, the process will include Online Exam, Item Writing Exercise, and Technical Group Exercises and Interview.

For Hindi Officer, the selection process will have Online Exam, Skill test, Item Writing Exercise and Interview. Candidates who have applied for Analyst Programmer -Windows and Analyst Programmer- Linux, and IT Administrator and Programming Assistant will have to go through Online Exam, Skill Test, and Interview.