Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will include all the candidates who were rejected under the ‘Unfair Means’ rule for the Tier II exam under the Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam 2018. All such candidates will be included in the evaluation and their result will be declared in the near future, says SSC.

The notification announcing this decision said that this is a one-time measure. The notification said, “the prohibitory instructions/guidelines should be ignored as a one-time measure“.

SSC had declared the Tier II result for the CHSL 2018 examination on September 29, 2019. A total number of 4560 candidates were declared as unsuccessful under the Unfair Means rules. The Commission in its notification had said that it had received several representation from such candidates. A committee was formed to to look into the matter which has submitted it report.

The notification said “Accordingly, the Commission has decided to give one-timeexemption to all 4560candidates of Combined Higher SecondaryLevel (10+2) Examination (Tier-2) 2018 who were disqualified. The results of these candidates will be processed accordingly. “

Here is the direct link to access the SSC notification.