The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will be declaring the SSLC or 10th class board examination on Monday, August 10, reports Times of India. The result will be declared at around 9.30 am on the official website, tnresults.nic.in.

The information was relayed by C Usharani, Director of Government Exams, who said, “The results of Class X would be declared at 9.30 am of August 10. Candidates can check their results by registering their date of birth and roll number,” adds the report.

This year the examination for 10th class could not be conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 9 lakh students had registered to appear for the exam and they will be graded based on half yearly and quarterly examinations

The report said that if students have grievances on the result, they can express it via a form from August 17 to August 25 which will be available in their schools. DGE website will accept and process these grievances. The candidates will also get their provisional mark sheet from August 17 to August 25, says the report.

How to check TN 10th result: