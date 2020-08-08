IIT Bombay has released the GATE 2021 examination notification and schedule. The GATE online application process will begin from September 14 and will go on until September 30 (without late fees) and October 7 (with late fees) on the official website, gate.iitb.ac.in.

The GATE 2021 examination is scheduled to be conducted from February 5 to February 14, 2021, and the result is expected to be declared on March 22, 2021. The GATE 2021 will be conducted by IIT Bombay.

GATE 2021 has added new subject papers:

Environmental Science and Engineering)

XH (Humanities and Social Sciences) in Economics / English / Linguistics / Philosophy / Psychology / Sociology.

The GATE 2021 exam will be either multiple choice question, Multiple Select Questions, or Numerical Answer Type. The exam will be of 3 hours’ duration with 65 questions. The exam is conducted for a total number of 27 subjects with candidates allowed to attempt in one or at most two papers.

A candidate needs to be studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program OR has already completed in Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Science / Commerce / Arts is eligible to appear for GATE-2021 examination.

Here is the direct link to access the IIT GATE 2021 information brochure.

Interested candidates are suggested to go through the information brochure carefully for more information on eligibility, qualification, exam pattern, important dates and other pertinent information.