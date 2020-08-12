West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Board (WBJEEB) will begin the WBJEE 2020 e-counselling process from today, August 12. The registration, application, uploading the documents, choice filling and counselling fees payment can be done from today for the first round on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

The registration process will close on August 25. All the necessary documents need to be uploaded by August 26 and choices can be filled by this date. The choices of colleges can be locked from August 25 to August 28.

Here is the direct link to access the WBJEE 2020 Counselling website.

All the candidates can go through the steps of registering for the counselling on this direct link. This year the WBJEE Counselling process will have three allotment results. The counselling process this year will go on until October 28.

Documents required for WBJEE 2020 counselling registration:

All candidates should upload a birth certificate or 10th marksheet for verification of date of birth.

All candidates should upload 10th and 12th marksheet.

Domicile certificate for WB domiciled candidates.

Category certificate for SC/ST/OBC candidates.

PwD certificate for PwD candidates.

Income certificate for TFW candidates.

The first allotment result will be declared on August 31 and admission based on first allotment result will be conducted from August 31 to September 6. The second and third allotment results will be declared on September 24 and October 19, respectively.

Here is the direct link to access the full WBJEE 2020 counselling schedule.

WBJEE 2020 result was declared on August 7. WBJEE is conducted for admissions for undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutions in the state of West Bengal.