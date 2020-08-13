Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) has released the result and marks memo for all the students of class 10th for this year. All the students who had registered for the 10th or SSC exam in the state can download the marks memo from the official website, bse.ap.gov.in.

This year the board could not conduct the SSC exam due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. The exams were initially scheduled for March and April but were later postponed and were then scheduled for July.

Here is the direct link to check the AP SSC marks memo.

The announcement for the cancellation of the exam was made on June 22 by the state’s education minister Adimulapu Suresh due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the state. All the students were promoted to the next class without any exam.

The minister said that the government has tried their best to make sure the exams are conducted including making changes in the pattern and make sure all arrangements are made to reduce the COVID-19. However, considering the health of students, the government has decided to cancel the exam.

How to check the AP SSC result: