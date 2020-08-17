Supreme Court is scheduled to hear plea against the conduct of the JEE Main and NEET 2020 examination in the month of September amid the rising COVID-19 cases, according to Times of India. The plea has asked the Court to direct NTA to postpone the examination and schedule it when the COVID-19 situation is under control.

The plea has been filed by a group of 11 students on August 6 in which they said that the government’s decisions to conduct the exam was “utterly arbitrary, whimsical and violative of the students’ fundamental right to life”

The petition said that conducting the entrance examination at such perilous time is nothing else but putting lives of lakhs of young students at risk and danger of disease and death. The urged the Supreme Court to direct the testing agency to conduct the exam only when the situation is feasible.

The petition also highlighted the financial burden on the parents if the exams are conducted in the month of September. The petition said, “In such a situation, further burdening them with the cost of Transportation, Accommodation and Medical Treatment of their wards, for appearing in the examinations is utterly unjust, unfair and unwarranted,”

Another plea has been filed by parents body group supporting the conduct of the exam in the month of September. The plea from the Gujarat Parents Association said any further postponement of the exam will add to the stress levels of the students and traumatise them further because of the uncertainty of their future.

The JEE Main exam which was initially scheduled to be conducted in April but was postponed for July and then is now scheduled to be conducted from September 1 to September 6. NEET 2020 was scheduled for May but was also postponed for July first and then now will be conducted on September 13.