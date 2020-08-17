Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is expected to release the first phase examination admit card for the UET and PET 2020 examination today. Along with this admit card, the second phase detailed timetable for the UET and PET 2020 exam is also expected to be released today.

Candidates can download the admit card and check the detailed timetable on the official website, bhuonline.in.

The 1st phase of Undergraduate Entrance Test (UET) and Postgraduate Entrance Test (PET) 2020 will be conducted from August 24 to August 31. The admit card is to be released a week before the exam.

The timetable notification for the 1st phase had said that the timetable for the 2nd phase will be available on or before August 17.

The first phase of entrance exams will be conducted for LLB (3 years), B.Ed/ B.Ed Special Education, B.P.Ed, BFA, and BPA entrance exams. The second phase is for BA Hons Arts, BA Hons Social Science, BCom Hons, BCom-FMM, BSc Hons Ag, BA-LLB (5 years), BSc Hons Maths, BSc Hons Biology, Shastri Hons, and B.Voc.

Here is the direct links to access the BHU entrance exam schedule for the first phase.

BHU UET-2020 schedule

BHU PET-2020 schedule