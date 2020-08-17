Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the calendar for the year 2021 today on its official website. Candidates can check the exam and application dates for various exams and recruitments on upsc.gov.in.

The Civil Services exam application process will be conducted from February 10 to March 2 with the preliminary examination scheduled to be conducted on June 27.

Among other prominent exams, NDA/NA I notification will be released on December 12, 2020 and exam will be conducted on April 18, 2020. NDA/NA II notification will be released on June 9, 2021 and exam will be conducted on September 5.

Moreover, Combined Engineering and Combined Medical Services exams will be conducted July 18 and August 29, 2021, and CAPF recruitment exam will be conducted on August 8, 2021.

Here is the direct link to access the entire UPSC 2021 schedule.