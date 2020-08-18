Kerala HSCAP will declare the Trial Allotment result for the 2020 Plus One admission today, August 14. All the students who have applied to appear for the counselling process can check the official website for the trial allotment result, hscap.kerala.gov.in.

The counselling process is being conducted for admissions to class 11 to Plus One for various schools and institutions in the state of Kerala. This is a single-window admission process. The application process began on July 29 and the last day to apply to participate in the process was August 14.

Once the trial allotment is released, students can check the result and make necessary changes if needed. The first allotment result will be declared on August 24, 2020. The first allotment process will end on September 15.

Here is the prospectus for students to check the HSCAP 2020 Admission to Plus One details.

How to check HSCAP 2020 Admission Trial Allotment result: