UPSC has released the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) (AC) 2020 notification a while ago on the official website, upsc.gov.in. All the candidates can access the notification and apply for the same on the UPSC’s application website, upsconline.nic.in.

The examination this year is being conducted for a total number of 209 vacancies which is drastically fewer than 2019. A total number of 78 vacancies is for BSF, 13 for CRPF, 69 for CISF, 27 for ITBP, and 22 for SSB.

The last day to apply to participate in the examination is September 7, 2020. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 20, 2020. Application can be withdrawn from September 14 to September 20.

All interested candidates must be between the ages of 20 and below 25 years old to be eligible to appear for the exam. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be give as per the norms. Candidate must be a graduate from any stream to be eligible to apply.

The written exam will be of two papers; paper I from 10.00 am to 2.00 pm for 250 marks and will be objective multiple choice questions on General Ability and Intelligence. Paper II will be of 200 marks from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm testing candidates on General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension.

Here is the direct link to access the UPSC CAPF 2020 notification.

Here is the direct link to begin the CAPF 2020 application process.

Candidates should go through the official notification for more details on eligibility, qualification, reservation policy, selection process, application process among others before proceeding with the application.