Telangana government will begin the registration process for the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) website from today, August 20. All the students who would like to participate in the admissions process for the degree programmes offered in the universities and institutions in the state can register themselves on the official website, dost.cgg.gov.in.

The state government has set up the DOST online port for UG admission this year to make the process of admission online amid the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The registration process was expected to begin on July 1 but was postponed due to the rising number of COVID-19 patients in the state.

DOST registration process would require an UIDAI (Aaadhar) number along with a mobile number. The candidate must also ensure their name, gender and date of birth in Aadhaar is as per SSC. If not, they will have to update their Aadhar details.

Steps for DOST 2020 Registration:

1. Register for DOSTID.

2. Pay the registration fee

3. Fill the application form and submit them for Web options

4. Exercise web options and submit them for seat allotment

The detailed schedule is expected to be released today along with the initiation of the registration process. Students are suggested to go through the FAQs. registration details, and other information regarding the DOST process before proceeding with the application.