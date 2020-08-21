Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has declared the Karnataka UG CET or KCET 2020 examination results today, August 21. All the students can check the result on the official website, karresults.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

Around 1.53 lakh candidates have secured ranks who are now eligible to appear for the counselling sessions, reports Times of India. The exam was conducted on July 30, July 31, and August 1 this year after a lot of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. Around 1.75 lakh candidates had participated in the exam this year.

Here is the direct link to check the KCET 2020 result.

Now that the results have been declared, the authority will release the counselling details which will be conducted based on the exam scores. Students are suggested to keep checking the official website regularly for updates.

How to check KCET 2020 result: