Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) is expected to release the CLAT 2020 admit card soon. All the candidates who have applied to participate in the exam can download the admit card, after it is released, from the official website, clat.ac.in or consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The CLAT 2020 examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 7, according to a notification released on August 10. The notification had said that the admit card will be released in 2 weeks’ time. Thus, the admit card can be expected to be released today or tomorrow.

This year the Consortium have decided to secure permission from the local authorities for candidates to use CLAT admit card as a movement pass so that candidates in containment zones can travel to the exam centre.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country. CLAT is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities consisting of the representative universities.

The 2020 CLAT exam has been postponed now multiple times due to COVID-19 situation and the rising number of cases. The exam was set to be conducted in the month of April which was then postponed for May 24th and then for August. Now the exam has been scheduled to September 7.

