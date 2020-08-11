Consortium of National Law Universities has finally released the new dates for the CLAT 2020 examination. The exam is now set to be conducted on September 7. Admit card for the exam will be released around 2 weeks before the exam.

The General Body of CNLU reviewed the situation in a meeting on August and came up with a plan to conduct the exam on August 10. All proper COVID-19 precautions will be taken at the exam centre for safety of the candidates.

This year the exam will be conducted through centre-based, online computer-based test. The CLAT had previously tried computer based exam but had switched to paper-based exam in 2018. This year it will again switch to online exam mode.

In the meeting it was decided to secure permission for candidates to use CLAT admit card as a movement pass by local authorities so that candidates in containment zones can travel to the exam centre.

Here is the direct link to access the CLAT 2020 exam date notification.

The 2020 CLAT exam has been postponed now multiple times due to COVID-19 situation and the rising number of cases. The exam was set to be conducted in the month of April which was then postponed for May 24th and then for August. Now the exam has been scheduled to September 7.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country. CLAT is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities consisting of the representative universities.