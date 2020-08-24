Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has now released the admit card for the UET/PET exams scheduled to be conducted on August 27 and August 28 on the official website. The university informed that the exams scheduled to be conducted on August 30 and August 31 will be released today; however, it might be delayed by a few days.

All the students scheduled to appear for the exams on August 27 and August 28 for various UET and PET 2020 exams can download the admit card from the official website, bhuonline.in.

Here are the direct links to download BHU 2020 admit card:

This year the UET and PET 2020 exams are being conducted in two phases. The first phase of entrance exams will be conducted for LLB (3 years), B.Ed/ B.Ed Special Education, B.P.Ed, BFA, and BPA entrance exams. The first phase is scheduled to be conducted from August 24 to August 31.

The second phase is scheduled to be conducted from September 9 to September 14. The second phase will be for BA Hons Arts, BA Hons Social Science, BCom Hons, BCom-FMM, BSc Hons Ag, BA-LLB (5 years), BSc Hons Maths, BSc Hons Biology, Shastri Hons, and B.Voc.