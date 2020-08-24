Kerala HSCAP application period has been extended until August 25. Thus, the trial allotment result which was expected today has also been delayed. All the application process can be conducted on the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in.

Last week it was informed that many students and parents have had issues with conducting the registration process, especially with regard to OTP process. The revised admission and counselling schedule is expected to be released so on the official website.

The counselling process is being conducted for admissions to class 11 to Plus One for various schools and institutions in the state of Kerala. This is a single-window admission process. The application process began on July 29 and the last day to apply to participate in the process was August 14.

Students and parents are requested to keep checking the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in, for latest updates and revised admission schedule.