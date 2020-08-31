The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will release the UGET 2020 final answer keys today, August 31. All the students who had appeared for the COMEDK UGET 2020 exam can download the answer keys from the official website, comedk.org.

The COMEDK result is scheduled to be released on September 4 after which 2020 counselling process for admission will begin. The provisional answer key was released on August 23 and students could have raised objections against the answers until August 26.

The COMEDK UGET exam was conducted on August 19 after multiple postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exam was initially scheduled to be conducted in the month of July.

COMEDK conducts the annual UGET and Uni-GAUGE E 2020 combined entrance exam for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the member institutions and also organises a single-window counselling process. Around 190 engineering colleges conduct their admissions via COMEDK.