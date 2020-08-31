Reliance Jio has launched new tariff plans for JioFiber which will be including a 30-day free trial of 150 Mbps internet, 4K set-top box, and subscription for up to 12 OTT services which includes Netflix, Disney Hotstar, and Amazon Prime.

The new plans start at Rs. 399 per month; however, free OTT services will be available with plans that cost Rs. 999 and above.

The new plans will provide users with 30 Mbps internet speed for Rs. 399, 100 Mbps for Rs. 699, 150 Mbps speed for Rs. 999, and 300 Mbps speed for Rs 1499 plan. The Rs. 999 plan will come with access to 11 OTT streaming apps and the Rs. 1499 will come with access to 12 OTT streaming apps.

All new users will get access to 30-day no condition free trial for 4K set-top box, free voice calling facility, and access to 10 OTT streaming services.

The OTT services included in the bundle are Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Hotstar, Jio Cinemas, Zee 5, Voot, Sony Liv, Alt Balaji, Sun NXT, Hoichoi among others.

Economic Times reports that JioFiber has over 1 million subscribers and has plans to provide broadband services in more than 1600 cities and towns throughout the country.