Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Combined Defence Service (II) 2019 final result on September 1. All the candidates who had appeared for the interview round for the CDSE II 2019 exam can check the result on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

A total number of 196 candidates have made it to the merit list for various categories of which 106 for Indian Military Academy, 76 for Indian Naval Academy, and 14 for Air Force Academy.

Here is the direct link to check the UPSC CDSE 2019 final result.

IMA merit list was topped by Suresh Chandra followed by Parvesh Kumar and Jatin Garg in second and third position, respectively. Shaurya Ahlawat topped the INA merit list with Ashuthosh Digari coming second and Madhusudan Bansal in third spot. AFA merit list first position was bagged by Parvesh Kumar with Ashutosh Digari in second and Rahul Kumar Yadav in third position.

The number of vacancies was 100 for Indian Military Academy [including 13 vacancies reserved for NCC ‘C’ certificates (Army Wing) holders], 45 for Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala Executive (General Service)/Hydro [including 06 vacancies reserved for NCC ‘C’ Certificate holders (Naval Wing)] and 32 for Air Force Academy, Hyderabad [03 vacancies are reserved for NCC ’C’ Certificate (Air Wing) holders through NCC Spl. Entry].