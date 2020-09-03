Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has relased the admit card for the Bihar STET 2019 examination today, September 3. The admit card has been released on the official website, bsebbstet2019.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 9 to September 21. The exam has been postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. This is a re-exam of an exam conducted in January which was cancelled due to some irregularities at a few centres.

Here is the direct link to download BSEB STET 2019 admit card.

A notification regarding the admit card along with a set of instructions has been released on the official website. This notification can be accessed in this direct link. The exam will be conducted in three shifts and candidates have to report at least an hour before the scheduled exam. Candidates should read the instructions on the admit card carefully.

Around 2.47 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam conducted in the month of January and all these candidates are now scheduled to appear again in the September exam.

The STET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates to teach at schools affiliated with BSEB. There are two papers for the STET. Paper I determines the eligibility of candidates to teach for the classes 9th and 10th and the Paper II for classes 11th and 12th.

A total number of 25,270 candidates for the Paper I and 12,065 candidates for Paper II will be included in the merit list based on the STET 2019 examination and given certificate for the same.

The application process for the BSEB STET 2019 started from September 9th, 2019 and the last day to submit the application was September 18th, 2019.