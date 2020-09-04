Supreme Court dismissed the plea to postpone the JEE Main and NEET UG 2020 examination today. The Court said that the various entrance exams will continue as per the schedule, reports LiveLaw.in.

Six states had moved to the Court petitioning for a review of an earlier decision in which the Court had allowed the conduct of the exam amid the COVID-19 situation.

The states which had moved to the Court were Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Punjab. The states had argued that the previous order failed to balance the equally important aspect of conducting the exams in a safe environment.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had given its green light for the Agency to conduct the exams. The Court had said that though the pandemic situation exists, the life must go on and students cannot lose a year because of the pandemic.

The states said there are logistical problems in conducting the exams during a pandemic and said that the previous ruling ignored the ‘teething logistical difficulties in conducting the examinations at the proposed dates.

It should be noted that the JEE Main exam is already underway and is being conducted from September 1 to September 6. The NEET UG exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 13.