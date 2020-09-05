Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has declared the final result for the 2019 Clerk recruitment. All the candidates who had appeared for the document verification round of the recruitment can check the result on the official website hssc.gov.in.

The exam was conducted from 21st to 23rd September, 2019 and document verification round was organised in January 2020. The recruitment drive was being conducted to fill 4858 vacancies and over 10 lakh candidates had participated in the written exam.

Here is the direct link to check the HSSC 2019 Clerk final result.

Along with the result, category wise cut-off marks can also be accessed on the result document. The written exam result was declared on December 18, 2019 and successful candidates had to appear for a document verification round.

How to download HSSC Clerk Final Result 2019