Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu will be releasing the 12th class revaluation results today, September 8, according to Times of India. The result is expected to released at around 2.00 pm on the official website, tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

The DGE TN said that a list of roll numbers whose marks have undergone a change will be released, adds the report. If students roll numbers do not appear on the list, then their marks have not been changed. The provisional mark sheet can be downloaded after entering the roll number and date of birth.

TOI also reports that the TN Engineering Admission rank list was postponed last week due to the delay in release of the revaluation result. The Engineering rank list is based on 12th marks and thus revaluation result is released before the rank list. The rank list will be released on September 17.

DGE TN had released 12th result on July 16 and students had scored a pass percentage of 92.3% this year which is 1 percentage point more compared to 2019. Girls had performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 94.8%. Boys had scored a pass percentage of 89.41%,