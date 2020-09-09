Supreme Court has dismissed the fresh set of petitions seeking for the postponement of NEET UG 2020 examination today. The NEET UG exam will be conducted as per the schedule on September 13. The court said that the careers of the students cannot be put on peril for long, reports LiveLaw.in.

The fresh set of petitions did not seek for the cancellation but for the postponement of the exam. It also asked NTA to increase the number of exam centres and requested that the exam be conducted in a staggered manner in 4- 5-day span like the recently concluded JEE Main exam.

The petitioners gave the example of Bihar where there are only two exam centres, Patna and Gaya. The petition said that that regular train services remain suspended and it will be difficult for students to reach the centre.

The court said that ‘Everything is over. Review has also been dismissed. JEE is also over, How can we consider the petition now?’ reports LiveLaw.

Supreme Court has already dismissed the postponement pleas twice and this is the third attempt at it. The initial plea was filed by students from various states and the second plea was filed by six states ruled by the opposition parties.

NEET UG 2020 exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 13. The exam has been postponed twice already due to COVID-19 pandemic. The Ministry of Education and National Testing Agency (NTA) have dismissed requests from students on social media to postpone the exams saying that any further postponement will affect the academic year.