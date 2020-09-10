Rajasthan PTET 2020 examination date has been finally released. The PTET 2020 exam will be conducted on September 16.

The admit card for the PTET exam will be released on September 11 on the official website, ptetdcb2020.com and ptetdcb2020.org

PTET 2020 exam is being conducted as an entrance exam for various B.Ed. Courses offered in the state of Rajasthan. This year the exam is conducted by Government Dungar College, Bikaner.

The exam is conducted for admissions to 2-year B.Ed courses for which candidates need to graduates and BA B.Ed/BSc B.Ed. integrated courses for which candidates need to have cleared the 12th class exam.

The exam has been postponed multiple times already due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown. The application process was conducted from January 20 to April 15, 2020.

How to download Rajasthan PTET 2020 admit card: