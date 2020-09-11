Government College Dungar, Bikaner, has released the 2020 Rajasthan PTET examination admit card today, September 11. All the candidates who are scheduled to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website, ptetdcb2020.com and ptetdcb2020.org.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 16. Candidates must go through the admit card carefully for details on exam venue, date, time, and COVID-19-related precautions.

Here are the direct links to download the PTET 2020 exams from where admit card links will be available:

The exam is conducted for admissions to 2-year B.Ed courses for which candidates need to graduates and BA B.Ed/BSc B.Ed. integrated courses for which candidates need to have cleared the 12th class exam. The application process was conducted from January 20 to April 15, 2020.

How to download Rajasthan PTET 2020 admit card: