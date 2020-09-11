West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Board (WBJEEB) will start the second round registration process and choice filling for WBJEE 2020 e-counselling from today, September 11. The registration, application, uploading the documents, choice filling and counselling fees payment can be done from today for the second round on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

The last day to upload all the documents for the second round is September 18 and choice filling and locking must be completed before September 21. The second round allotment result will be declared on September 24, 2020 on the website.

Documents required for WBJEE 2020 counselling registration:

All candidates should upload a birth certificate or 10th marksheet for verification of date of birth.

All candidates should upload 10th and 12th marksheet.

Domicile certificate for WB domiciled candidates.

Category certificate for SC/ST/OBC candidates.

PwD certificate for PwD candidates.

Income certificate for TFW candidates.

Here is the direct link to access the WBJEE 2020 Counselling website.

The first round registration process was done from August 12 to August 28 and the 1st allotment result was declared on August 31. The admission process based on the first allotment was done until September 5. The admission process based on second round of allotment will be done until September 29.

The registration process for the third round of allotment will begin on October 6 and third round allotment result will be declared on October 19. This year the WBJEE counselling process will be conducted for three rounds and will go on until October 28.

WBJEE 2020 result was declared on August 7. WBJEE is conducted for admissions for undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutions in the state of West Bengal