IIT Delhi will begin the JEE Advanced registration process from today, September 12. All the students who have managed to score the required scores in the JEE Main 2020 exams can register for the JEE Advanced exam on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2020 exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 27. The registration process will begin today and the last day to apply for the exam is September 17 (5.00 pm).

Students who have been placed in the top 250,000 rank in the JEE Main 2020 exams can appear for the JEE Advanced exam. The exam is conducted for admissions to the 23 IIT spread across the country.

NTA declared the JEE Main April/September Paper I exam result a few hours ago. A total number of 24 students have managed to score 100 NTA score in the JEE Main 2020 exam which were conducted in January and September.

The cut-off marks for various categories to apply for JEE Advanced are as follow:

JEE Advanced eligibility cut-off Category NTA Scores Cut-off Common Rank List (CRL) 90.3765335 Economically WeakerSection (EWS) 70.2435518 Other Backward Class(OBC-NCL) 72.8887969 Scheduled Caste (SC) 50.1760245 Scheduled Tribe (ST) 39.0696101 People with Disability(PwD) 0.0618524

Out of the 24 students who have received 100 NTA scores, 8 are from Telangana state, 5 from Delhi NCT, 4 from Rajasthan, 3 from Andhra Pradesh, 2 from Haryana, 1 each from Maharashtra and Gujarat,

The April JEE Main exam had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. The September exam itself was conducted amid the pandemic with a lot of resistance from students. However, the Supreme Court gave a green light to the exam and it was conducted from September 1 to September 6.

The effect of the pandemic was evident in the number of candidates who participated in the exam versus the number of candidates who had registered. The January exam witnessed an attendance rate of 94% but the April-September exam saw a drop of almost 20 percent points with around 75% attendance rate.

