BITS Pilani has reelased the BITSAT admission hall ticket on September 13.. All the students who have applied to appear for the BITSAT admission process can download the hall tickets from the official website, bitsadmission.com.

BITSAT-2020 is a CBT test for admissions to Integrated First Degree Programmes of BITS Pilani Campuses in Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad. The exam will be of 3-hour duration testing students on Physics, Chemistry, English Proficiency, Logical Reasoning, and Mathematics/Biology.

Here is the direct link to download the BITSAT 2020 hall ticket.

Moreover, the students who seek to change their exam center can fill in a form available on the website to request for a change. The form for the exam centre change can be accessed in this link. The form needs to be sent to fic.fd@pilani.bits-pilani.ac.in.

The website says, ‘Candidates should note that it will be difficult for the Institute to accommodate all such requests. However, the Institute is willing to examine requests and try to accommodate genuine cases, to the extent possible.’

How to download BITSAT 2020 hall ticket: