The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has released the West Bengal HS Class 12 Result 2024 today, May 8, 2024. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website wbresults.nic.in .

The WB Class 12 exam 2024 was conducted from February 16 to 29, 2024. “Around 7.5 lakh students appeared for the WB 12th exam this year, of whom 6.7 lakh or 89.99 per cent have passed,” reports Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, the Class 10 Madhyamik results were released on May 2. An estimated 8 lakh students appeared for the examination. This year a pass percentage of 86.31% was recorded in the state.

Steps to download WB Class 12 results 2024

Visit the official website wbresults.nic.in Click on West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education Examination 2024 Key in your roll number and date of birth The WB Class 12 exam 2024 results will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download WB Class 12 results 2024.