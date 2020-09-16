Telangana DOST first allotment result for the admission to degree courses in the state is expected to be released today, September 16. All the students who have applied to participate in the admissions process can check the allotment result on the official website, dost.cgg.gov.in.

The students who have been allocated seats in the first around of allotment must report to the institutions for online payment of college fee/seat reservation fee from September 17 and the last day to do so is September 22.

The registration for the phase II of counselling will also begin from tomorrow and the last day to participate in the second around in September 23. The second round of allotment result will be declared on September 28 and the admission process can be processed from September 28 to October 2.

This year the admission process will be done online method due to the COVID-19 situation. The notification for the DOST or Degree Online Services, Telangana was released on August 20 and the registration process for the first round was conducted from August 24 to September 9.

The admission process is being conducted for six universities in state for various degree courses offered in them. Students are suggested to go through the FAQs. registration details, and other information regarding the DOST process before proceeding with the application.

Here is the direct link to access the DOST 2020 notification.