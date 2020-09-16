Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will accept centre change reqeust for all the examinations which were postponed due to the COVID-19 and are now scheduled to be held from October. The centre change request will be accepted from September 18 and the last day to submit the request is September 20.

The exams for which centre change request will be accepted are as follow:

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019 (Tier-I)

Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019 (Paper-I)

Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2019

Selection Posts (Phase-VIII) Examination, 2020

Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2019 (Tier-II)

These exams were scheduled to be conducted from March to June 2020 but now will be conducted in the months of October and November. The revised schedule for these exams can be accessed in this direct link.

The notification issued today said that candidates need to log in with their credentials initially after which an aoption to change the exam centre will be available on the dashboard. from September 18.

The Commission in its notification said, “The Commission has been receiving requests from the candidates of the above referred examinations for change of the examination centres. The Commission has decided to allow the candidates for change of centre of the above-referred examinations which couldnot be held due to COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.”