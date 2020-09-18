Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will accept centre change request for all the examinations which were postponed due to the COVID-19. These exam now scheduled to be held from October and November. The centre change request will be accepted from September 18 and the last day to submit the request is September 20.

The exams for which centre change request will be accepted are as follow:

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019 (Tier-I)

Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019 (Paper-I)

Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2019

Selection Posts (Phase-VIII) Examination, 2020

Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2019 (Tier-II)

The notification issued on September 16 said that candidates need to log in with their credentials initially after which an option to change the exam centre will be available on the dashboard. from September 18.

The Commission in its notification said, “The Commission has been receiving requests from the candidates of the above referred examinations for change of the examination centres. The Commission has decided to allow the candidates for change of centre of the above-referred examinations which couldnot be held due to COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.”

These exams were scheduled to be conducted from March to June 2020 but now will be conducted in the months of October and November. The revised schedule for these exams can be accessed in this direct link.