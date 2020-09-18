Gujarat State Higher Secondary Education Board or GSEB will be releasing the SSC or 10th class 2020 supplementary exam results today, according to Times of India. All the students should be able to get the result from the schools or on the official website, gseb.org.

The report says that the results have been sent at the taluka level on September 18. The board will start distributing the result from September 21,

Supplementary exam is conducted for students who have failed one or two subjects in the main 10th board exam. The exams this year were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic

GSEB had declared the 10th board exam results on June 9. The SSC students in the state have scored a pass percentage of 60.6% which is a drop of more than 6 percentage points compared to 2019. Girls performed better than boys. Girls had a pass percentage of 66.02%, while boys managed only 53.53%

The SSC board exam was conducted in the month of March in which more than 10 lakh students had appeared. The examination result has been delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown to curb its spread which delayed the evaluation process.